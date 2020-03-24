Cricket South Africa announce 2020-21 national contract list

Fast bowler Dale Steyn has been left out of Cricket South Africa's national contract list for the 2020-21 season, while pacer Beuran Hendricks has been awarded his first national contract.

The list was announced on Monday, 23 March, in a media release, as all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius, batsman Rassie van der Dussen and fast bowler Anrich Nortje received contract upgrades.

"We have contracted 16 men's players and 14 women's players which we feel is the appropriate number to maintain our national squads across the formats," CSA Acting Chief Executive Dr Jacques Faul said.

"This enables us to contract both our Test players as well as those who are limited overs specialists. We have decided to keep the 17th men's contract open for the moment and players can qualify for it through performance."

Beuran Hendricks has been named by Cricket South Africa among their nationally-contracted players for the first time 👏 pic.twitter.com/VwXWDVnuX5 — ICC (@ICC) March 23, 2020

The men's contract will in action for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020, as well as the Proteas' home series against Sri Lanka, Australia, Pakistan and India and away tours to West Indies and Sri Lanka.

For the women, Nadine de Klerk and Sinalo Jafta have been given contract upgrades. The women's contract will cover next year's ICC Women's World Cup 2021 and their tours to West Indies and England. It also includes their postponed tour to Australia.

"The upgrade system will again be in place this year. Those players performing and selected for the Proteas during the 2020-21 season and who are not contracted can qualify for a contract upgrade," the release said.

Contracted men's players: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

Contracted women's players: Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk, Laura Wolvaardt