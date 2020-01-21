Tendulkar, Walsh add to star power of bushfire relief match

India's Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies' Courtney Walsh have signed on to be a part of the charity cricket match to raise funds for those affected by the bushfires ravaging Australia.

The legends will join the two teams as coaches, with Tendulkar supervising the side led by Ricky Ponting and Walsh appearing as coach for the Shane Warne XI.

Justin Langer, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Alex Blackwell and Michael Clarke are the other big names padding up for the game.

The match on 8 February is one of three being held on the same day – along with the Australia v India women's T20I in Melbourne and the Big Bash League final – whose proceeds will go towards relief efforts. It will be played before the BBL final, with the venue depending on which BBL teams qualify.

Legendary spinner Shane Warne auctioned his Baggy Green for AUD 1,007,500, with the proceeds going towards helping those affected by #bushfireaustralia



"We are absolutely honoured to be welcoming Sachin and Courtney back to Australia where they both enjoyed a lot of success as players, and we can't wait to have them involved in what is going to be a special day," said Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts.

"We're looking forward to our people at CA and the entire Australian cricket family coming together for the Big Appeal."

The cricket community has stepped in to help as Australia attempts to deal with the devastation of the fires. Among other initiatives, players have pitched in with donations based on sixes hit and wickets taken, memorabilia auctions and outreach efforts.