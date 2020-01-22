Official ICC App

Deandra Dottin set to return in West Indies T20 World Cup squad

West Indies Women news

Cricket West Indies have named their 15-member squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020, led by Stafanie Taylor and with Deandra Dottin set to make her first international appearance in more than a year after a long injury lay-off.

Dottin's last T20I was in February 2019 when she made 46 from only 29 balls against Pakistan, though it wasn't enough to prevent defeat for her side. Her return will be a big boost, with the Barbados-born all-rounder holding a host of records across both the national side and all international cricket. She was the first woman to score a T20I hundred – in 2010 – and the first to register a second to go with it – in 2017 – a feat achieved since by only Danni Wyatt, Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney.

Taylor is also making a return to lead the team having missed Windies' most recent T20I series, in which India claimed a 5-0 whitewash, due to injury.

Head of the CWI Women’s and Girls’ Selection Panel, Ann Browne-John, believes the squad achieves a nice balance between youth and experience. “The World Cup squad continues to show a blend of experience and young emerging players," she said in a press release. "Lee-Ann Kirby returns to the team after an extended absence but she has shown herself to be a prolific scorer. In addition, the introduction of the young fast bowler Cherry-Ann Fraser is ideal for the Australian pitches which are generally fast with some bounce. The team has the experience and talent to excel at the World Cup."

West Indies will be looking to reclaim the title having won the 2016 edition of the tournament, with both Taylor and Dottin's all-round abilities proving integral to that success. Taylor was the top run-scorer in the tournament and fourth highest wicket-taker, while Dottin was the joint highest wicket-taker as well as being the third quickest scorer among players with more than 100 runs in the tournament.

In the final against Australia, Hayley Matthews, then 18, cracked a 45-ball 66 to go with the wicket of Alyssa Healy, while now-vice captain Anisa Mohammed took the vital wicket of Lanning to stall late momentum in the Australian innings.

Squad: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed (vice captain), Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Lee Ann Kirby, Britney Cooper, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Sheneta Grimmond, Cherry Ann Fraser, Aaliyah Alleyne.

