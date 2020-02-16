Official ICC App

Brisbane warm-ups abandoned

Two ICC Women's T20 World Cup warm-up matches at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Sunday, 16 February, were abandoned owing to a waterlogged outfield.

Both the Bangladesh vs Thailand and India vs Pakistan clashes were called off without a ball being bowled.

On Saturday, the warm-up clash between Australia and West Indies suffered the same fate.

Arrangements have been made to refund the crowd. Fans who purchased their tickets online through the T20 World Cup ticketing site or call centre will have refunds automatically processed to their credit cards used for purchase, while those who bought them in person at an Official T20 World Cup 2020 Ticket Box Office or Ticketek Outlet need to send a refund application form and tickets to the Ticketek Australia office.

For more information on the ticket refunds policy, visit t20worldcup.com/refunds

Women's T20WC Greatest Moments: Australia win maiden title
Women's T20WC Greatest Moments: England win inaugural edition
ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Trophy Tour visits Hosier Lane in Melbourne
ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Trophy Tour heads to Hobart in Tasmania
