Basil Butcher

'West Indies Cricket has lost a legend and a proud pioneer' – Basil Butcher dies aged 86

West Indies news

Former West Indies batsman Basil Butcher has passed away at the age of 86.

Butcher represented West Indies in 44 Tests from 1958 to 1969, hitting 3104 runs at an average of 43.11. He hit seven Test centuries, putting his name on the Lord's Honours Board with his knock of 133 against England in 1963. He was a Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1970. 

A statement from Cricket West Indies said: "Cricket West Indies would like to extend sincere condolences to Basil’s wife, Valerie Pamela Butcher, children Brian, Bruce, Basil Junior, Blossom and the extended Butcher family.

"West Indies Cricket has lost a legend and a proud pioneer. After his illustrious playing days, he served both West Indies and Guyana cricket selflessly off the field in administration."

