Shakera Selman injured during India warm-up game

West Indies' Shakera Selman hurt her neck while taking a catch in the warm-up game against India on Tuesday, 18 February.

After a rain-soaked few days, the Allan Border Field in Brisbane was hosting its first warm-up match with India opting to bat after winning the toss.

Selman, who was fielding at the boundary line at mid-wicket, took a tumbling catch when India opener Smriti Mandhana mishit the pull. Selman ended up falling awkwardly as she dived to pouch the ball. She was clutching her neck and had to be stretchered off the field.

#INDvWI UPDATE 🏏



India are 37/3 after nine overs, with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma at the crease.



Shamilia Connell has been excellent for West Indies, removing the openers within the first four overs 👏 pic.twitter.com/GiO25l55Gi — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 18, 2020

She has been taken to the city hospital for precautionary scans.

Selman, 30, is one of West Indies' most experienced bowlers, having featured in 76 T20Is and taken 41 wickets at 26.53.

The West Indies' bowlers put on a fantastic display, picking up wickets at regular intervals. India finished with 107/8 in their 20 overs.