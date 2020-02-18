Official ICC App

Your App for international cricket. The official ICC app provides coverage across all of the current international action including fixtures, results, videos, ICC news, rankings and more. Don’t miss a moment and keep up with the latest from around the world of cricket!

Find Out More
Shakera Selman injury
WorldT20

Shakera Selman injured during India warm-up game

Ind v WI, warm-up

West Indies' Shakera Selman hurt her neck while taking a catch in the warm-up game against India on Tuesday, 18 February.

After a rain-soaked few days, the Allan Border Field in Brisbane was hosting its first warm-up match with India opting to bat after winning the toss.

Selman, who was fielding at the boundary line at mid-wicket, took a tumbling catch when India opener Smriti Mandhana mishit the pull. Selman ended up falling awkwardly as she dived to pouch the ball. She was clutching her neck and had to be stretchered off the field.

She has been taken to the city hospital for precautionary scans. 

Selman, 30, is one of West Indies' most experienced bowlers, having featured in 76 T20Is and taken 41 wickets at 26.53.

The West Indies' bowlers put on a fantastic display, picking up wickets at regular intervals. India finished with 107/8 in their 20 overs. 

More News

Warm-ups
Australia, Sri Lanka, India register warm-up victories
IPL 13, news
Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings to kickstart IPL 2020
West Indies news
West Indies pacer Oshane Thomas ‘at home resting’ after car crash
India news
Sachin Tendulkar World Cup victory lap awarded Laureus honour

Videos

Women's T20WC Greatest Moments: Australia complete hat-trick of titles
WorldT20
Women's T20WC Greatest Moments: Australia complete hat-trick of titles
WT20WC: A fun England photoshoot
WorldT20
WT20WC: A fun England photoshoot
WT20WC: AUS v SA warm-up – Australia win
WorldT20
WT20WC: AUS v SA warm-up – Australia win
WT20WC: At the nets – Sri Lanka's Harshitha Madhavi
WorldT20
WT20WC: At the nets – Sri Lanka's Harshitha Madhavi

Personalise your homepage with an ICC account

News, fixtures and updates tailored to your favourite team. Never miss a moment!

Create an Account for FREE

Live Cricket

Trending News

ICC on Social