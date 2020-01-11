Official ICC App

Team Oman celebrate Niko Davin wicket 2

Two Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 fixtures abandoned

Media release

Today’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 One Day Internationals between Oman and the United Arab Emirates, and tomorrow’s (12 January) match between Oman and Namibia have both been abandoned due to the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said of Oman.

A three-day mourning period has been declared in Oman and therefore the matches will not go ahead as scheduled. The UAE and Namibia teams are unable to extend their scheduled Itineraries, as a result the two ODIs will not be played.

A decision on whether the matches can be rescheduled to another window in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 schedule will be considered in consultation with the participating teams in due course.

Teams will not be awarded points and the League 2 table will reflect matches played only.

Condolences of the ICC are with the Omani people at this time.

